U.S. whistleblower Snowden draws crowd with Twitter debut

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Edward Snowden has come in
from the cold - on Twitter.
Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor who
leaked details about the U.S. government's massive surveillance
programs, started a Twitter account on Tuesday from
exile in Russia with a simple handle - @snowden.
He pulled in more than 171,000 followers in about an hour
but was following only one other Twitter account: his former
employer, the NSA.
Snowden's initial tweet was "Can you hear me now?" The
message, a take-off on a cellphone provider television
commercial, was retweeted 25,000 times in an hour. In his
Twitter profile, Snowden described himself by saying, "I used to
work for the government. Now I work for the public."
He had a brief exchange of tweets with prominent
astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson about the discovery of water
on Mars and joked that his work for the Freedom of the Press
Foundation keeps him busy, "but I still find time for cat
pictures."
Supporters see Snowden as a whistleblower who boldly exposed
government excess but the U.S. government wants to try him for
leaking intelligence information. Snowden left the United States
in May 2013 and has been living in Russia since June of that
year.
