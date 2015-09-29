UPDATE 1-U.S. whistleblower Snowden draws crowd with Twitter debut

(Updates follower count, adds more tweets, background)
By Bill Trott
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Edward Snowden has come in
from the cold - on Twitter.
Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor who
leaked details about the U.S. government's massive surveillance
programs, started a Twitter account on Tuesday from
exile in Russia with a simple handle - @snowden.
He attracted more than 171,000 followers in about an hour
and had 548,000 about 4-1/2 hours later. But Snowden was
following only one other Twitter account: his former employer's.
"Meanwhile, a thousand people at Fort Meade just opened
Twitter," Snowden said in a tweet, referring to the U.S. Army
base in Maryland that is the home of the NSA.
Snowden's initial tweet had been "Can you hear me now?" The
message, a take-off on a cellphone provider television
commercial, was retweeted 25,000 times within an hour. In his
Twitter profile, Snowden described himself by saying, "I used to
work for the government. Now I work for the public."
Supporters see Snowden as a whistleblower who boldly exposed
government excess but the U.S. government has filed espionage
charges against him for leaking intelligence information.
Snowden left the United States in May 2013 and has been living
in Russia since being granted asylum there later that year.
In his earlier hours on Twitter, Snowden exchanged tweets
with prominent astrophysicist and radio talk show host Neil
deGrasse Tyson, who had encouraged Snowden to try Twitter during
an interview on his show this month.
On Twitter, the two discussed the discovery of water on Mars
and Snowden joked that his work for the Freedom of the Press
Foundation keeps him busy, "but I still find time for cat
pictures."
Tyson asked how he felt about being considered a traitor as
well a hero, noting that "you're a geek to me." Snowden
responded that he was "just a citizen with a voice."
The user name @Snowden had already been claimed by someone
who had not used it in three years. The American Civil Liberties
Union, which represents Snowden, said Twitter officials were
contacted and agreed to turn over the handle to Snowden.
U.S. President Barack Obama started his own Twitter account,
@POTUS, in June and reportedly had more than 1.6 million
followers in less than 24 hours.
