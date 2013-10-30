UPDATE 2-U.S. joins lawsuit against firm that vetted Snowden

By Aruna Viswanatha and David Ingram
WASHINGTON Oct 30 The U.S. Justice Department
said on Wednesday it had joined a lawsuit filed by a
whistleblower against United States Investigations Services, the
private firm that vetted Edward Snowden before he leaked
documents about U.S. spying efforts.
While the lawsuit is not about the firm's review of Snowden,
it alleges that USIS failed to perform quality control reviews
in connection with its background investigations. It was
originally filed in Alabama more than two years ago.
The government's decision to join the lawsuit adds to
building public pressure on the firm, which is the U.S.
government's biggest contractor for investigations of potential
employees. The firm also vetted Aaron Alexis, the technology
contractor who killed 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard last
month.
A USIS spokeswoman said the firm was cooperating with the
government's investigation and had replaced its leadership and
improved its controls since they first heard of the allegations
last year.
The firm has had a contract since 1996 to vet individuals
seeking employment with federal agencies. Such background checks
include investigative fieldwork on each application.
But since 2008, the firm used software to release
investigations that were not yet complete in order to meet
revenue targets, the government said.
The firm concealed the practice, known as "dumping," and
improperly billed the federal Office of Personnel Management for
the work, the DOJ said.
"The behavior by a small number of employees alleged in the
complaint is completely inconsistent with our company values,
culture and tradition of outstanding service to our government
customers," the USIS spokeswoman said in an email.
The lawsuit was filed in July 2011 by a former employee of
the firm, Blake Percival, under the False Claims Act. The law
that lets people collect rewards for blowing the whistle on
fraud against the government.
Percival said in the lawsuit that he was fired in June 2011
for refusing orders to "dump" cases that were not finished.
As a result of the Justice Department's decision to join, a
judge unsealed the original lawsuit in U.S. District Court for
the Middle District of Alabama. The department is now scheduled
to file a revised complaint by Jan. 22.
"We will not tolerate shortcuts taken by companies that we
have entrusted with vetting individuals to be given access to
our country's sensitive and secret information," a Justice
Department official, Assistant Attorney General Stuart Delery,
said in a statement.
The news of the lawsuit came the day before a U.S. Senate
hearing scheduled to examine government clearances and
background checks. Elaine Kaplan, acting director of the Office
of Personnel Management, is among the expected witnesses.