UPDATE 3-White House, Silicon Valley to hold summit on militants' social media use

By Dustin Volz and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Jan 7 Senior White House officials
and U.S. intelligence and law enforcement figures will meet with
Silicon Valley executives on Friday to discuss how to counter
the use of social media by militant groups, sources familiar
with the meeting said on Thursday.
In an escalation of pressure on technology firms to do more
to combat online propaganda from groups such as Islamic State,
the meeting follows attacks in Paris and San Bernardino,
California, that underscored the role played by social media
companies such as Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc's
YouTube and Facebook Inc.
Invited participants include White House Chief of Staff
Denis McDonough, presidential counterterrorism adviser Lisa
Monaco, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Director James
Comey, National Intelligence Director James Clapper and National
Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, one of the sources said.
A source familiar with the meeting said it would focus on
social media content, not encrypted communications, another
topic of discussion between Silicon Valley and the White House.
Twitter, Apple Inc, Facebook and Google are
attending, the companies said. Several other Internet firms,
including Microsoft Corp and Dropbox, are expected to
attend, according to those familiar with the meeting. Most
companies are expected to send high-ranking executives, but not
their chief executive officers.
An administration announcement is expected following the
conclusion of the summit, according to a source.
Twitter last week updated its policies for policing its
content to explicitly prohibit "hateful conduct." Other websites
have similarly updated and clarified their abuse policies within
the past 18 months.
The meeting agenda covers how to make it harder for
militants to recruit and mobilize followers on social media, as
well as helping ordinary users create, publish and amplify
content that can undercut groups like Islamic State.
The meeting also will touch on how technology can be used to
disrupt paths to violent radicalization and identify recruitment
patterns, and how to make it easier for law enforcement and
intelligence agencies to identify militant operatives.
The Obama administration "has been clear about the
importance of government and industry working together to
confront terrorism, but we do not have any specific meetings to
announce or preview at this time," a senior official said.
Amid rising public concern about the potential for more
attacks, President Barack Obama in a speech in December said, "I
will urge high-tech and law enforcement leaders to make it
harder for terrorists to use technology to escape from justice."
Tech firms have been increasingly cooperative, taking down
content viewed as capable of inciting violence or recruiting
militants. But those same firms are often reluctant to appear
too cozy with government investigators, a concern that grew
after Edward Snowden disclosed wide government surveillance.
