Verizon says it can be forced to comply with secret data requests

June 6 Staff at Verizon Communications Inc
on Thursday were told that under U.S. law the
telecommunications company can be compelled to secretly share
data with federal authorities.
The internal email to staff followed the publication on
Wednesday of a secret court order requiring Verzion to turn over
call records of millions of Verizon Communications customers to
the National Security Agency.
The Obama administration has acknowledged that it is
collecting a massive amount of telephone records from at least
one telephone provider, reopening the debate over privacy even
as it defended the practice as necessary to protect Americans
against attack.
Verizon representatives declined comment.
In the internal email obtained by Reuters, Verizon's General
Counsel and Executive Vice President of Public Policy Randy
Milch told the company's staff that "the law authorizes the
federal courts to order a company to provide information in
certain circumstances, and if Verizon were to receive such an
order, we would be required to comply."
The email to Verizon staff also notes that an alleged court
order, which was leaked Wednesday, contained language that would
compel Verizon to respond and also forbids Verizon from
revealing its existence.
