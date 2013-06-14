T-Mobile, Verizon not under U.S. data watch due to foreign ties -WSJ

June 13 Telecom providers T-Mobile US Inc
and Verizon Wireless do not directly contribute to the
controversial U.S. surveillance program, partly due to their
overseas ownership ties, the Wall Street Journal reported
Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Legal complications could arise from any participation by
the two firms in efforts by the National Security Agency to
monitor Internet and phone data of millions of Americans, the
newspaper reported. ()
T-Mobile is majority-owned by Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG
, while Verizon Wireless is a joint venture between
Verizon Communications Inc and Britain's Vodafone Group
Plc.
However, the chances of the two companies' networks not
being monitored are small because most calls at some point pass
through networks controlled by U.S. companies that do work with
the NSA, the Journal said, citing a U.S. official.
The NSA has standing court orders with top U.S. mobile
service providers AT&T Inc and Sprint to disclose
information on calls over their network, the paper said.
Several companies, including Google Inc, Microsoft
Corp and Facebook Inc have come under scrutiny
following disclosures last week in the Guardian and The
Washington Post newspapers for their role in the NSA data
collection program.
T-Mobile US, Verizon Communications, Verizon Wireless and
Sprint declined to comment on the report.