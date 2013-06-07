Yahoo says doesn't provide US govt with direct access to servers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Yahoo Inc does not provide the government with direct access to its servers, systems or network, a spokeswoman for the Web portal said on Thursday.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the U.S. National Security Agency and the FBI are "tapping directly into the central servers of nine leading U.S. Internet companies" through a highly classified program known as PRISM, extracting audio, video, photographs, emails, documents and connection logs.