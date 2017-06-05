U.S. plans to quickly update self-driving guidelines

| DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 5
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 5 The Trump
administration will unveil revised self-driving guidelines
within the next few months, the head of the U.S. Transportation
Department said on Monday, responding to automakers' calls for
regulations that will sanction their costly efforts to put
autonomous vehicles on the road.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in February
she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the
Obama administration in September, but on Monday said the new
guidelines "will be released in the next few months, if not
sooner." Chao said the new guidelines "will point to a path
forward for the safe deployment of automated vehicles."
Chao was not specific about what her department's proposals
would include, or how they would differ from policy guidance
proposed by the Obama administration.
Companies including Alphabet Inc's self-driving
car Waymo unit, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co,
Uber Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc and other
are aggressively pursuing automated vehicle technologies.
"We need a more concrete regulatory framework," Ken
Washington, chief technology officer of Ford Motor Co, said
in Detroit. Automakers could use a clear set of rules to certify
on their own that an autonomous vehicle is safe, as they can now
with conventional vehicles, Washington said.
Ford executive chairman Bill Ford Jr said at a forum in
Washington he feels “quite confident” that the hardware and
software will be ready by 2021 for self-driving cars. But other
big issues loom. “Things like ethics,” Ford said, saying does
the vehicle opt to save 10 pedestrians or the driver. Individual
automakers cannot program separate ethics software for
self-driving cars but must work together as an industry, Ford
said.
Ron Medford, Waymo's director of safety, said in Detroit he
expected autonomous cars would appear first in "managed fleet
operations," not as vehicles sold to individuals.
Chao, in remarks prepared for delivery in Detroit, said the
new rules would support industry innovation and aim to encourage
"new entrants and ideas that deliver safer vehicles."
Automakers have met with Chao on several occasions in recent
months and urged her to make changes to Obama-era automated
vehicle rules.
Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have
also been working on a package of legislation to make it easier
to get self-driving cars on the road. A U.S. Senate committee is
also planning a new hearing this month on self-driving cars.
The Obama guidelines called on automakers to voluntarily
submit details of self-driving vehicle systems to regulators in
a 15-point "safety assessment" and urge states to defer to the
federal government on most vehicle regulations.
Automakers have raised numerous concerns about the guidance,
including that it requires them to turn over significant data,
could delay testing by months and lead to states making the
voluntary guidelines mandatory.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, and Joseph White
in Detroit; Editing by Andrew Hay)