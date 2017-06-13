U.S. senators unveil road map for self-driving car legislation

| WASHINGTON, June 13
senators said on Tuesday they planned to introduce legislation
to remove regulatory roadblocks to the introduction of
self-driving cars, including sorting out conflicts between state
and federal rules.
Republican Senator John Thune, who chairs the Commerce
Committee, Bill Nelson, the top Democrat on the panel, and
Senator Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, said in a joint
statement that existing federal vehicle regulations written over
recent decades did not account for self-driving cars without a
human driver behind the wheel.
Thune said the senators hoped to reach agreement based on
"prioritizing safety, fixing outdated rules, and clarifying the
role of federal and state governments."
Federal auto regulations pose significant legal hurdles that
must be cleared before fully self-driving cars can be sold
without steering wheels and gas pedals, a government report said
last year.
The Senate Commerce Committee is holding a hearing on
self-driving cars on Wednesday. Mitch Bainwol, head of the
Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, an auto trade group, will
tell the panel that Congress should work to eliminate state or
local laws that could "unduly burden or restrict the use of
self-driving vehicles in the future."
The senators are joining a broader movement in Washington to
respond to calls from Detroit and Silicon Valley for federal
action to set rules for self-driving cars, rather than allowing
states such as California to write potentially conflicting
rules.
The chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee told
Reuters last week he planned to unveil a package of legislation
to overhaul federal rules governing self-driving vehicles.
Companies such as Alphabet Inc, General Motors Co
and Volkswagen AG are pursuing automated
technologies and want unified federal regulations to replace
outdated rules and make it simpler to develop and eventually
sell the technology across the country.
In April, automakers and technology companies urged
California to make changes to its proposed state regulations
governing autonomous vehicles. Many oppose California's plan to
require a state permit to deploy autonomous vehicles, which must
meet performance and design criteria.
The U.S. Transportation Department said last week it would
unveil revised self-driving guidelines within the next few
months, responding to automakers' calls for regulations to
sanction costly efforts to put autonomous vehicles on the road.
Vehicle crashes annually kill more than 35,000 people on
U.S. roads and injure 2.4 million. The economic cost of vehicle
crashes is at least $240 billion annually, the government says.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)