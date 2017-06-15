U.S. states could not set self-driving car rules under Republican plan

| WASHINGTON, June 15
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states
would be barred from setting their own rules governing design
and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would
be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous
vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican
proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
The draft legislation, while far from becoming law, still
represents a victory for General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc
, Tesla Inc and other automakers and technology
companies who are seeking to persuade Congress and the Trump
Administration to pre-empt rules under consideration in
California, New York and other states that could limit
deployment of self-driving vehicles.
The industry also opposed an Obama administration proposal
last year that raised the possibility of giving regulators the
power to review and approve self-driving car technology before
it was put into service, similar to the vetting by Federal
Aviation Administration of new technology for aircraft.
The 45-page draft package of 14 bills would designate the
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as the lead
agency for regulating self-driving cars, pre-empting state
rules.
States could still set insurance and registration rules but
could not use them as a way to regulate self-driving
technologies. California has proposed changes to its
self-driving car rules, but automakers said in April it has not
gone far enough.
One of the bills in the proposal would allow the U.S.
Transportation Department to exempt up to 100,000 vehicles per
year from U.S. federal motor vehicle safety rules, which
currently prevent the sale of self-driving vehicles without
steering wheels, pedals and other human controls.
Another would declare crash data, other testing and
validation reports from automated cars turned over to U.S.
regulators to be "confidential business information."
On Tuesday, a bipartisan trio of U.S. senators said they
planned to introduce legislation to remove regulatory roadblocks
to the introduction of self-driving cars, including sorting out
conflicts between state and federal rules.
Energy and Commerce Committee Republican members and staff
have vowed to work with Democrats and industry and safety
officials to try to reach a bipartisan consensus.
Mitch Bainwol, head of the Alliance of Automobile
Manufacturers, an auto trade group, told Congress on Wednesday
it should work to eliminate state or local laws that could
"unduly burden or restrict the use of self-driving vehicles in
the future."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)