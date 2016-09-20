UPDATE 2-U.S. may seek power to pre-approve self-driving car technology

(New throughout, adds President Barack Obama op-ed)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The Obama administration
said Monday it was considering seeking the power to review and
approve technology for self-driving cars before they hit the
road and said U.S. states should not set separate rules.
The U.S. Transportation Department, in its most
comprehensive statement yet on autonomous vehicles, also issued
voluntary guidelines and urged automakers to certify that their
highly automated vehicles were ready for public roads.
"If a self-driving car isn't safe, we have the authority to
pull it off the road. We won't hesitate to protect the American
public's safety," President Barack Obama wrote in a Pittsburgh
Post-Gazette op-ed published Monday. "We have to get it right."
Automakers and technology companies are racing to develop
vehicles that can drive themselves at least part of the time.
They have complained that state and federal safety rules impede
the process.
Obama wrote the administration is asking automakers "to sign
a 15-point safety checklist showing not just the government, but
every interested American, how they're doing it."
The guidelines include testing, backup systems in the case
of a self-driving computer failure, and recording and sharing
data. Companies would also have to demonstrate how vehicles
would comply with all traffic laws and fare in traffic crashes
and how they would perform after a crash.
The government currently allows automakers to self-certify
that vehicles comply with safety standards.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on a
conference call with reporters that a new premarket approval
system overseen by the government would "would require a lot
more upfront discussion, dialogue and staffing on our part."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has
been investigating Tesla Motors Inc's Autopilot system
since June because of a May 7 fatal crash in Florida in which
the system was in use. The Autopilot system, which allows
drivers to keep their hands off the wheels for extended periods,
did not require any preapproval by the agency for use by owners.
On another issue, the administration's guidance sides with
Alphabet Inc's Google unit by calling for the federal
government, not states, to set the rules governing vehicles
driven by computers.
Google criticized California last year when the state
proposed draft rules requiring steering wheels and a licensed
driver in all self-driving cars.
A person briefed on the guidelines prior to their release on
Tuesday said they urge states not to require the presence of a
licensed driver in the driver seat when a highly automated
vehicle is in operation. The person requested anonymity because
the guidelines had not yet been made public.
"When a human being is operating that vehicle, the
conventional rules of state law would apply," Foxx told
reporters on a conference call on Monday. The goal is to "avoid
a patchwork of state laws," he added.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles said in a
statement on Monday that it would not comment until it saw the
guidelines, but said it planned to release revised draft
regulations in the coming weeks.
The state of Michigan, in contrast, is moving to adopt
legislation to no longer require a licensed driver in a
self-driving car while testing on public roads.
The Self-Driving Coalition for Safer Streets, whose members
include Google, Ford Motor Co and ride-hailing service
Uber, said in a statement they hoped policymakers could develop
a framework that avoids a "patchwork of requirements that could
inhibit self-driving vehicle development."
Gloria Bergquist, a spokeswoman for the Alliance of
Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group representing major
automakers, said in a statement that the government's goal
should be to "avoid policies that become outdated and
inadvertently limit progress in reducing the number of crashes
and saving lives."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang and
David Gregorio)