UPDATE 2-U.S. proposes regulators have more say in self-driving car design

By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The Obama administration
proposed on Tuesday deeper government involvement in the design
of autonomous vehicle systems and called on manufacturers to
share more information about how such systems work and why they
fail.
The wide-ranging proposal unveiled on Tuesday by the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) called on
automakers to voluntarily submit details of self-driving vehicle
systems to regulators in a 15 point "safety assessment."
The plan came as automakers race to put autonomous driving
systems on the road and regulators scramble to keep up. The
emphasis on voluntary action reflected the reality, cited by
regulators, that enacting formal rules could take years and
securing congressional approval to expand NHTSA's authority
faces political obstacles.
"This technology is moving so rapidly that it is outpacing
the public policy that is necessary to make sure we're doing
this properly," Senator Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, said
Tuesday.
The proposals gave automakers and technology companies
investing in automated driving many things they wanted,
including a call for a single, national set of rules for
self-driving cars. Throughout the document, titled,
"Accelerating the Next Revolution In Roadway Safety," NHTSA
cites the importance of fostering innovation.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Tuesday
at a briefing for reporters the agency would seek to make it
mandatory through the regulatory process.
"The industry now knows where we are headed," Foxx said,
acknowledging that the policy leaves many questions unanswered
now and will be updated at least annually.
A fatal crash in May involving a Tesla Motors Inc
sedan highlighted the challenges for regulators. NHTSA had
authority to ask Tesla for details of the system's design only
after the crash.
"The absence of something like this policy creates a bit of
a vacuum and makes it difficult for safety to be addressed
properly," Foxx said.
Transportation officials said at a briefing they want
Alphabet Inc's Google unit, Uber Technologies Inc
, Tesla and others to answer safety assessment
questions within six months about self-driving vehicles and
systems such as Tesla's Autopilot, which allows limited
hands-free driving on highways.
In what appeared to be a win for Google's self-driving car
project, NHTSA said it could exempt up to a few thousand
vehicles from regulations that require steering wheels and brake
pedals for testing, but would need a change in law to
permanently change the rules. Google has proposed fully
autonomous vehicles without driver controls.
Uber is testing self-driving vehicles in Pittsburgh. Other
automakers are testing their systems on public roads in other
states.
The regulator said it wants to explore whether automakers
should be required to submit technology to regulators for
approval before they are offered for sale in a process similar
to that used by the Federal Aviation Administration with
aircraft.
NHTSA said it plans to propose a requirement that automakers
report to regulators on the results of their testing of
self-driving vehicle systems.
The next presidential administration and Congress will
determine the future of NHTSA proposals.
Some consumer advocates called on NHTSA to go beyond
voluntary guidelines and issue rules to govern autonomous
vehicles before they are allowed on roads.
"This new policy comes with a lot of bark but not enough
bite," Marta Tellado, president of Consumer Reports, said in a
statement.
The NHTSA proposals touch an array of issues, from the
ethics of robot-guided vehicles - should an automated car hit a
pedestrian or protect the occupants of the vehicle in a case
where a crash is unavoidable - to whether self-driving cars
should be allowed to speed.
In that instance, NHTSA said self-driving cars should obey
all traffic laws, including speed limits.
Industry groups on Tuesday praised the administration's call
for federal standards for self-driving vehicles, instead of
allowing states to set their own rules.
The NHTSA also urged states not to require a licensed driver
for the most highly automated vehicles.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, in a statement
on Tuesday, said it "supports NHTSA's goal of creating a
consistent approach and national framework" for self-driving
cars.
The administration guidelines also call for sharing among
manufacturers and regulators of data about problems encountered
by self-driving vehicles.
IHS Markit analyst Jeremy Carlson said data sharing could be
a sensitive issue. "There is a competitive aspect to all this
data, all of the software," he said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Andrew Hay)