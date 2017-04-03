In self-driving car race, winners get all the way around track

| WILLOWS, Calif., April 2
WILLOWS, Calif., April 2 Nine self-driving cars
did not quite zoom around a 2-mile (3.2-km) course in Northern
California over the weekend in a race involving students and
entrepreneurs from startup companies where the real goal was
just to make it around the track.
Alphabet Inc's Waymo, Uber and major auto
companies are competing to create the technology for an
autonomous revolution that could reorder the car industry and
transform transportation.
The goals were more modest for contenders at the Thunderhill
West race course, about a two-hour drive north of San Francisco,
in the second challenge of Self Racing Cars. All cars competing
had a driver behind the wheel to intervene if necessary, and
only four of the nine made it around the curvy course without
human help.
Location services startup Point One was the unofficial
winner when its car got around the track in three minutes and
37.9 seconds.
The cars took individual turns on the track over the course
of the event on Saturday and Sunday.
"Someday you will be able to see machines do things that
people aren't able to do. Today we are just trying to catch up
with your teenage child's first drive," said Self Racing Cars
organizer Joshua Schachter, a tech entrepreneur. He saw the race
as a chance to push the envelope of new technology.
For the small companies and students, the race course
offered a large, safe testing environment. Deciding how to slow
down for a turn, for instance, is a big question for a car that
drives itself, and startups cannot necessarily afford access to
a major testing facility without pedestrians.
Some cars used GPS and other location tracking to follow
digital maps to get around the course. That was the strategy for
Point One, which is making a business of determining location
more precisely than GPS.
Students from online education organization Udacity used
artificial intelligence to teach driving on the fly, using a car
owned by software company PolySync. On a ride around the track
on Sunday, the car navigated a few turns on its own, but the
human driver regularly yanked the wheel to keep it on the
asphalt.
The Bay Area is the center of corporate efforts to build a
commercial self-driving car, and test vehicles navigate San
Francisco streets with a human behind the wheel.
Some are doing well. Recent state data showed that Waymo
cars were traveling about 5,000 miles (8,000 km) between
interventions by the person in the driver's seat.
