21 小时内
U.S. House panel approves legislation to speed deployment of self-driving cars
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 下午3点52分 / 21 小时内

U.S. House panel approves legislation to speed deployment of self-driving cars

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - An influential U.S. House Committee on Thursday approved a revised bipartisan bill on a 54-0 vote that would speed the deployment of self-driving cars without human controls and bar states from blocking autonomous vehicles.

The bill would allow automakers to obtain exemptions to deploy up to 25,000 vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards in the first year, a cap that would rise to 100,000 vehicles annually over three years.

Automakers and technology companies believe the odds are good Congress approves legislation before the end of the year. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

