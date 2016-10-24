SoCalGas tests more wells at Calif. Aliso Canyon natgas facility

Oct 24 Southern California Gas completed safety
tests on more wells at its Aliso Canyon natural gas storage
facility in Los Angeles, which shut in October 2015 following a
massive methane leak, according to a report from the utility
made public on Monday.
SoCalGas did not say when it would be ready to seek state
regulatory approval to inject gas into the field.
Under state law, SoCalGas cannot inject fuel into the field
until the California Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal
Resources (DOGGR) approves the company's testing of the 114
wells at the facility to ensure their safety.
SoCalGas is owned by California energy company Sempra Energy
. Aliso Canyon is the biggest of its four storage fields.
It supplies gas to homes and businesses in Southern California,
including power plants and refineries.
In its latest report to DOGGR, SoCalGas said 28 wells have
passed all safety tests, five awaited test results and 81 were
temporarily taken out of operation.
All wells must either pass all tests or be taken out of
service before DOGGR can call a public meeting. Since DOGGR must
give the public 15 days notice before a meeting, SoCalGas cannot
start injecting gas into Aliso Canyon until some time in
mid-November at the earliest.
In addition to DOGGR, the California Public Utilities
Commission must also determine the field is safe to operate.
The PUC on Friday issued a checklist of safety evaluations
it wants SoCalGas to complete before allowing the company to
inject gas into Aliso Canyon. The list includes several tests
and reports the company must file to monitor pressure in the
well pipes.
After the state allows the company to inject gas into the
field, SoCalGas has said it will continue testing wells that
were temporarily sealed in an effort to bring them back into
service.
The state required SoCalGas to keep 15 billion cubic feet of
gas in the 86-bcf facility to minimize risk of gas shortages
that could result in electricity outages.
The PUC in late September reduced the required minimum
withdrawal capability SoCalGas must maintain from 420 million
cubic feet per day to 207 mmcfd.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Friday
estimated the Aliso Canyon leak emitted 109,000 metric tons of
methane from October 2015 to February, roughly equivalent to
carbon dioxide emissions released from burning over 1 billion
gallons of gasoline.
CARB said SoCalGas will have to mitigate those carbon
impacts.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tom Brown)