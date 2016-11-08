版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 9日 星期三 06:00 BJT

LA County supervisors to vote on restricting Aliso Canyon gas injection

Nov 8 The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors said on Tuesday it would vote on Nov. 9 on a motion calling on California Governor Jerry Brown to continue restricting natural gas injection into Southern California Gas's Aliso Canyon storage facility.

The motion asks that injection be halted until California's Public Utilities Commission (PUC) completes a study to determine the feasibility of closing or reducing the capacity of the storage facility, the county added in a statement.

SoCalGas, owned by California energy company Sempra Energy , sought state permission to re-inject gas into Aliso Canyon, shut over a year ago after a massive leak forced the evacuation of thousands in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐