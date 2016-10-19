版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 01:32 BJT

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-SoCalGas completes most well tests at Calif. Aliso Canyon natgas facility

(Corrects headline and first paragraph after SoCalGas says completes tests on most wells, not all wells)

Oct 19 Southern California Gas said Wednesday it completed safety review tests at most of its wells at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in the Los Angeles area, which shut in October 2015 following a massive methane leak.

The utility, however, said it would not be ready to request state regulatory approval to inject gas into the giant field until it "has met all of the requirements" of the state's comprehensive safety review. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐