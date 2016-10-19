CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-SoCalGas completes most well tests at Calif. Aliso Canyon natgas facility

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
(Corrects headline and first paragraph after SoCalGas says completes tests on most wells, not all wells)
Oct 19 Southern California Gas said Wednesday it completed safety review tests at most of its wells at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in the Los Angeles area, which shut in October 2015 following a massive methane leak.
The utility, however, said it would not be ready to request state regulatory approval to inject gas into the giant field until it "has met all of the requirements" of the state's comprehensive safety review. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.
MEXICO CITY, May 13 A fire sparked by suspected fuel thieves killed four people and forced Mexico's state oil company Pemex to temporarily halt pumping operations along a pipeline in the country's violent eastern state of Veracruz, the company said on Saturday.