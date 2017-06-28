U.S. lawmakers unveil bill to keep insurance expert on risk panel

| WASHINGTON, June 28
WASHINGTON, June 28 The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee's top two lawmakers unveiled a bipartisan piece of
legislation on Wednesday designed to prevent a prolonged vacancy
on the federal body that determines how large insurance
companies are regulated.
The proposed legislation by Senate Banking Chairman Mike
Crapo and Ranking Member Sherrod Brown would permit Roy Woodall,
the independent insurance expert on the Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC), to remain in his job until a
replacement can be nominated and confirmed, or for an additional
18 months.
The FSOC is a panel of regulators with the power to dub
large financial firms, including insurers, as systemic, a tag
that carries additional oversight by the Federal Reserve.
The panel has designated a number of insurers, including
Prudential Financial Inc, American International Group
Inc and Metlife.
Metlife fought the designation in court and won.
The other two still carry the designation, though Prudential
is widely expected to seek to have it rescinded. A two-thirds
majority vote of FSOC's sitting members is needed to rescind a
designation.
Woodall, who previously voted against designating Metlife
and Prudential, is the only person on the panel with insurance
expertise. But his six-year term expires in September.
As there is no federal insurance regulator, Woodall is
effectively the most important figure in U.S. regulation of
large insurers.
The FSOC is composed of heads of federal financial
regulators and led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
All of the FSOC's other members are allowed to continue
serving in their roles on expired terms, or be temporarily
replaced with an acting member if there is a vacancy.
But due to a quirk in the Dodd-Frank law, Woodall cannot be
held over or temporarily replaced after his term expires - a
problem that could leave a gap on the FSOC.
Wednesday's proposed bill will provide "much-needed clarity
regarding the independent insurance member’s term," Crapo said.
Brown added that the fix represents a "commonsense" bipartisan
measure.
It is also backed by a large list of other Republicans and
Democrats on the panel - a sign it will likely win broad
support by lawmakers in Congress.
