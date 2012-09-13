World Trade Center arts space on track despite obstacles-city

| Sept 13
Sept 13 A new arts center on the site of the
former World Trade Center in New York should be open by 2017 or
earlier, despite delays in funding and design issues, a city
official said on Thursday.
The Lower Manhattan Performing Arts Center, designed by
Frank Gehry, is expected to be built where a temporary commuter
railway station now stands on the 16-acre (6.5 hectare) World
Trade Center complex. For Factbox see
Fundraising has proved challenging, with the center's
pricetag estimated at more than $400 million.
Construction of the center will be complicated because it
will sit on top of underground railway tracks - and the
1,000-seat theater will have no columns.
Even with these obstacles, New York City's cultural affairs
commissioner said the center could open ahead of a 2017 target.
"That is depending on the final design of the building,"
said Kate Levin, after a board meeting of the Lower Manhattan
Development Corporation (LMDC), whose goal is to revive the
downtown area devastated by the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Like all the World Trade Center projects - the skyscrapers,
the memorial and museum, and the mass transit hub - plans for
the cultural center have been contentious.
Only one of the four institutions initially offered space at
the center still plans to move to the complex.
The LMDC unexpectedly failed on Thursday to include $1
million of funds the arts center sought to hire staff.
The Performing Arts Center is also waiting for the Lower
Manhattan Development Corporation to turn over $155 million of
funding that has been allocated for it.
"There is some concern about how the entire project will be
funded and how the structure of the funding will be going
forward," explained David Emil, LMDC president. He added that
the agency wanted to wait for a clearer financial picture.
Avi Schick, LMDC chairman, suggested the funding request
might appear on the agenda for the October board meeting.
Officials say the size of the new theater will give artists,
directors and producers an alternative to the only two options
the city now offers: small theaters with around 450 seats or
much larger venues with thousands of seats.
"I believe the performing arts center is a crucial plan for
the building of the World Trade Center site because the attack
on the World Trade Center was in essence an attack on American
culture," Emil said later.