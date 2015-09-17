World Trade Center developer gets new chance for damages

| NEW YORK, Sept 17
NEW YORK, Sept 17 A federal appeals court has
given the developer Larry Silverstein a new chance to recoup
more money for rebuilding the World Trade Center site in New
York, on top of the $4.1 billion of insurance proceeds he has
received.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court
judge incorrectly calculated that Silverstein lost just $2.805
billion on his 99-year lease for the site, signed six weeks
before the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, and deserved no additional
damages because insurance more than offset it.
Thursday's decision by a three-judge panel clears the way
for Silverstein and his World Trade Center Properties LLC to
seek more damages from United Continental Holdings Inc,
American Airlines Group Inc, and dozens of financial,
real estate and security companies.
Silverstein wants those defendants held responsible for
their alleged negligence in failing to prevent the destruction
of the Twin Towers by hijacked United and American planes.
In a 70-page decision for the appeals court, Circuit Judge
Debra Ann Livingston said the loss on Silverstein's lease should
reflect "pre- and post-attack market values, with the
post-attack values measured as if the leased buildings were not
reconstructed."
She also directed U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who
oversees much of the Sept. 11 litigation and determined the
$2.805 billion loss, to award Silverstein a higher rate of
interest.
The appeals court did hand Silverstein a setback, rejecting
his effort to recoup money for rebuilding costs and lost rents.
Although Silverstein was able to open One World Trade Center
last November, he has said the lease obligated him to continue
rebuilding, and that he remains billions of dollars short.
"Today's decision re-opens the door for a jury to determine
the extent of the airlines' and security companies'
responsibility for their negligent actions on 9/11," a spokesman
for the developer said. "The American public deserves a full and
fair accounting."
Roger Podesta, a lawyer for the defendants, was not
immediately available for comment.
Circuit Judge Chester Straub partially dissented.
He said it was unclear whether New York law permitted
Silverstein to recoup rebuilding costs, given his obligation to
rebuild the site and the "public value" in doing so, and that
the state's highest court should be consulted.
Separately, the 2nd Circuit said United was not responsible
for the destruction of 7 World Trade Center in the Sept. 11
attacks, because it was caused by the American flight.
The case is In re: September 11 Litigation, 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, Nos. 13-3619, 13-3782.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)