New York case offers insight into secret war against Somali militants

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 6 For years before Saturday's
unsuccessful raid in Somalia to capture a top al Shabaab
militant, Washington had waged a secret law enforcement and spy
war against the group, which claimed responsibility for last
month's deadly assault on a Kenyan shopping mall but has little
record of targeting the United States.
A low-profile New York federal court case offers a rare
glimpse into that clandestine offensive, which involves not only
U.S. military special forces assaults like the one early on
Saturday on the Somali port town of Barawe, but drone strikes
and a controversial counter-terrorism tactic known as rendition.
In a secret operation late last summer, U.S. authorities
questioned three former European al Shabaab militants in an
African jail, took custody of them with few judicial
formalities, flew them to New York and filed terrorism charges
against them.
Ali Yasin Ahmed and Mohamed Yusuf, both Swedish citizens,
and Mahdi Hashi, a former British citizen, were charged in
federal court in Brooklyn with conspiring to provide material
support to a foreign terrorist group, providing such support,
and violating U.S. firearms laws. They entered not guilty pleas.
The case has an unusual twist: U.S. prosecutors do not
allege the suspects posed a specific threat to the United
States.
This strategy appears to raise questions about how broadly
the U.S. interprets its counter-terrorism laws, and whether
others will view it as trying to be a global policeman against
terrorism.
Al Shabaab, which seeks to impose conservative Islamic rule
in Somalia, has factions allied with the global al Qaeda
movement, but has largely focused its activities in East Africa.
It has attacked Washington's regional allies, rather than
directly striking U.S. targets.
U.S. Navy SEALS stormed ashore into the al Shabaab
stronghold of Barawe on Saturday in response to the September
attack on the Westgate mall in Kenya but, a U.S. official said,
they failed to capture or kill their unnamed target.
A SEAL raid in the same area four years earlier killed
another top al Shabaab leader, Saleh Ali Saleh Nabhan.
In announcing the trio's arrests in the Brooklyn case, U.S.
Attorney Loretta Lynch said, "We will use every tool at our
disposal to combat terrorist groups, deter terrorist activity,
and incapacitate individual terrorists."
Officials and defense lawyers said U.S. courts have in the
past upheld similar charges against militants arrested overseas
under U.S. counter-terrorism laws for crimes outside the United
States.
But Harry Batchelder, a defense lawyer who until recently
represented Hashi, questioned how U.S. law was applied in the
New York cases.
"If we carried this to its logical conclusion, we'd have to
build a (new prison) wing to (house) al Shabaab," he said.
While some aspects of the New York case have been previously
reported, Reuters has learned new details, particularly about
Hashi's alleged activities.
British activist groups sympathetic to Hashi report that he
has recently started a hunger strike. Neither his current lawyer
nor a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn could
be reached for comment.
RENDITION
The FBI said in a statement that between late 2008 and the
summer of 2012, the three defendants "participated in weapons
and explosives training with members and associates" of al
Shabaab and "were also deployed in combat operations to support
Shabaab's military activities in Somalia."
Investigators and legal sources also say that Yusuf, using
the name Abu Zaid, made a video in 2010 in which he threatened
to behead a Danish cartoonist who had lampooned the Prophet
Mohammad.
However, sources close to the men's defense teams who have
talked to the suspects and their associates say that when they
were detained in August 2012 in Djibouti, they were trying to
flee Somalia and leave al Shabaab. They were en route to Yemen,
perhaps to make their way back to Europe.
Legal sources familiar with the case described it as one of
the more notable uses under U.S. President Barack Obama of
"rendition," in which a suspect is captured and moved between
countries without the formal legal proceedings which normally
accompany an extradition.
In the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the CIA
carried out a series of "extraordinary renditions," capturing
suspected militants in countries such as Pakistan and
Afghanistan and transferring them without judicial review to
secret prisons run by the spy agency, or to third countries.
Obama has not renounced the practice, and U.S. military
forces on Saturday staged a second raid, in Libya, capturing Abu
Anas al-Liby, whom the United States has indicted for his
alleged role in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and
Tanzania.
After being held for a time in a Djibouti prison - where the
former al Shabaab militants allege they were treated roughly by
local authorities - they were questioned by a team of U.S.
investigators, who said little about their objectives or
identities. Then they were questioned by a second U.S. team who
identified themselves as FBI investigators.
Then, with little or no judicial review in Djibouti, the men
were flown to New York. After first being detained in secret,
they were charged in November and ordered held without bail.
SEEKING INFORMATION
A main objective of the U.S. operation appears to have been
to collect intelligence about al Shabaab.
Information on the group has become more urgent for security
services following the deadly attack by militants on the upscale
Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi. At least 67 people were
killed in a four-day siege.
Ahmed Godane, the leader of Shabaab's dominant, pro-al Qaeda
faction, claimed credit for the attack.
Defense lawyers said that once Ahmed, Yusuf and Hashi, all
of Somali extraction, were in the United States, investigators
began pressuring them to provide information about al Shabaab's
leaders and operations.
"It's all about getting information," said Susan Kellman, a
lawyer for Ahmed.
But the three have not agreed to cooperate, legal sources
familiar with the case said. The suspects intend to challenge
their indictments in court, though a trial date has not been
set.
In a possible ploy to increase pressure on the defendants,
federal prosecutors last month placed a letter in the public
court record alleging the former fighters had "substantial
knowledge" of a purported Shabaab "research and development
department" involved in developing chemical weapons.
Defense lawyers and even some U.S. and European security
sources question the timing of the U.S. government's claim,
which came after international uproar over a gas attack in
Syria. They said there is little evidence pointing to Shabaab's
involvement in chemical weapons.
HASHI'S JOURNEY
Hashi, the former London resident, traveled a perilous
course in which apparently he ran afoul of both al Shabaab and
Western intelligence.
In 2010, British authorities revoked Hashi's British
citizenship, meaning that when he was later picked up by the
Americans, he could make no appeal to London for help.
Sources familiar with the case said the British took this
action because they had insufficient evidence to prosecute Hashi
for terrorism-related offenses under British law, but did not
want him to return to Britain.
During sojourns with al Shabaab in Somalia, Hashi acted as
an associate, or lieutenant, to a high-ranking leader of the
group named Bilal Al-Berjawi, those familiar with his case said.
Berjawi was reportedly wounded in a 2011 air strike on an al
Shabaab base. That same year, British authorities revoked his
British citizenship. British officials declined to comment on
the case.
In January 2012, Berjawi was reported killed in a U.S. drone
strike.
Al Shabaab leaders grabbed Hashi, imprisoned him, and beat
him up, possibly because they suspected he had some role in
Berjawi's death, said a source familiar with the case. But
eventually al Shabaab "cleared" Hashi and he left the group with
the two Swedes, the source said.
Both U.S. officials and defense sources confirm that the men
were in transit to Yemen when they were detained. But defense
lawyers dispute investigators' assertions that the suspects
intended to join Yemen-based al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula,
widely regarded as central al Qaeda's most deadly spinoff.
Not long after the men headed for Yemen, al Shabaab said on
its Twitter feed that it had executed three other men for spying
for the CIA and MI5 and helping them kill Berjawi.
Hashi's two co-defendants, Ahmed and Yusuf, remain citizens
of Sweden. Gabriella Augustsson, a spokeswoman for Sweden's
embassy in Washington, said that a Swedish consular official had
visited the two and been in contact with their lawyers.