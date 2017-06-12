UPDATE 1-Delta, Bank of America pull sponsorship of 'Julius Caesar' production over Trump-like portrayal

(Adds Bank of America, Joyce Carol Oates reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 11 Delta Air Lines Inc
and Bank of America Corp pulled financial support on
Sunday for the Shakespeare in the Park production of "Julius
Caesar" in New York over its portrayal of the assassinated
ancient Roman leader that resembles U.S. President Donald Trump.
The contemporary staging of William Shakespeare's tragedy,
by the nonprofit Public Theater, portrays Caesar as a powerful,
blond-haired man wearing a business suit with an American flag
pin, while his wife, Calpurnia, has a Slavic accent and dresses
in designer fashions.
Shakespeare's play focuses on the fatal stabbing of Caesar
by former associates, and the subsequent fate of democratic
institutions.
Delta said in a statement on Sunday that the Public
Theater's "artistic and creative direction crossed the line on
the standards of good taste" and that it was ending its
four-year run as official airline of the Public Theater.
Bank of America, which has sponsored Shakespeare in the Park
for 11 years, is withdrawing funding for "Julius Caesar," a bank
spokeswoman said. The bank did not address whether it would keep
supporting other Shakespeare in the Park productions.
The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar "in a way
that was intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been
made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it," the
spokeswoman added.
The Public Theater and the White House did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on Sunday.
In announcing the production in Manhattan's Central Park
earlier this year, the Public Theater said the play had "never
felt more contemporary," and described the Roman leader as
"magnetic, populist, irreverent, he seems bent on absolute
power."
The New York Times review on Friday said the "depiction of a
petulant, blondish Caesar in a blue suit, complete with gold
bathtub and a pouty Slavic wife, takes onstage Trump-trolling to
a startling new level."
New York's Daily News said the production "imagines the
Roman ruler as a blond, swaggering, egotist who's a dead ringer
for the current occupant of the Oval Office. And he gets
murdered for his hubris and hunger for power."
The production, which opened May 23 in previews and runs
through June 18 at Central Park's Delacorte Theater, has its
defenders. Author Joyce Carol Oates wrote on Twitter on Sunday
that "Delta should not be interfering in a theater's
presentations" and urged theater supporters not to patronize the
airline.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)