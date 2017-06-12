UPDATE 2-To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Julius Caesar'

(Recasts with Public Theater statement)
By Gina Cherelus and Laila Kearney
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on
Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”
that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President
Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of
America Corp pulled their funding.
The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its
contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a
magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked
heated debate. Actors and other artists threatened on Monday to
boycott the two companies that ended their sponsorship.
"Such discussion is exactly the goal of our
civically-engaged theater," it said in a statement.
"Our production of Julius Caesar in no way advocates
violence towards anyone. Shakespeare's play, and our production,
make the opposite point: those who attempt to defend democracy
by undemocratic means pay a terrible price and destroy the very
thing they are fighting to save," the theater said.
Delta and Bank of America ended their support of the
production on Sunday, hours after Trump's son Donald Jr.
questioned in a tweet whether it was art or political speech.
"Disappointed in @Delta for turning its back on free
expression. I've flown many thousands of miles with you. No
more," tweeted Beau Willimon, an American playwright and creator
of the popular Netflix series "House of Cards."
Novelist Joyce Carol Oates tweeted that she would see the
play "in thrilled defiance of ignorant would-be censors."
Actor Ron Perlman, known for his big-screen depiction of
"Hellboy," also condemned the two former sponsors.
"Act accordingly," Perlman told his followers on Twitter.
'CROSSED THE LINE'
On Sunday, Delta Air Lines said it pulled its support
because the production "crossed the line on the standards of
good taste," while Bank of America said the play was presented
in a manner intended to provoke and offend.
"Had this intention been made known to us, we would have
decided not to sponsor it," the bank's statement said.
The two companies also received support on social media.
"Kudos to @Delta for pulling $$ from 'play' portraying
assassination of @POTUS," former Arkansas Governor Mike
Huckabee, a Republican whose daughter is deputy White House
press secretary, wrote on Twitter. "No one should sponsor crap
like that!"
The National Endowment for the Arts said in a statement that
while it had given the New York Shakespeare Festival $320,000
over the past four years, no NEA funds were awarded to support
the Public Theater's production of "Julius Caesar."
American Express Co, which calls itself "the
official card of The Public Theater," said on Monday it did not
support this version of "Julius Caesar," but did not say if it
would drop funding.
"The Public Theater puts on many shows. Our sponsorship does
not go toward the funding of the production of Shakespeare in
the Park and we do not condone this interpretation of the play,"
American Express said in a statement.
Comedian Kathy Griffin faced a backlash in recent weeks
after posing for a photograph with a fake severed and bloodied
head resembling Trump.
After images were published on social media, Griffin lost
sponsorships and jobs, including co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve
coverage.
