COLUMN-U.S. shale oil output will be less resilient than gas: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON, Nov 12 U.S. natural gas production hit a
new record in August, despite the deepening slump in gas prices
and a fall in the number of rigs targeting gas formations.
The failure of gas production to respond to lower prices and
a falling rig count has left many analysts wondering if it
heralds the same problem in the oil market - worsening
oversupply.
The number of rigs drilling for oil has plunged almost
two-thirds over the last 12 months, but crude production is
unchanged since October 2014 and down by less than 5 percent
compared with its peak in April.
Like shale gas producers, shale oil drillers have managed to
raise output while cutting costs by concentrating on the
best-known and most productive formations and areas.
They have also standardised and accelerated the drilling
process, drilled longer horizontal wells with more fracking
stages, and employed more horsepower to fracture larger areas
underground from the same hole.
But closer examination reveals important differences between
the two markets that suggest oil output will be less resilient
than gas to lower prices.
MARCELLUS EXCEPTIONALISM
The United States produced 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas in
August, up 7 percent compared with the same month in 2014,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Production continued to increase even though spot prices
were down by almost 30 percent and the number of rigs drilling
specifically for gas fell by nearly 38 percent over the previous
12 months.
Output has become progressively disconnected from prices and
the rig count since the eruption of the financial crisis and
onset of the economic downturn in 2008 and 2009.
The number of rigs drilling for gas has dropped by more than
85 percent, from more than 1500 in October 2008 to less than 200
in October 2015, according to oilfield services company Baker
Hughes.
But over almost the same period gas output has grown by 766
billion cubic feet per month, or nearly 45 percent, according to
the EIA (tmsnrt.rs/1MM9dRi).
The disconnect has piled pressure onto natural gas prices as
the market struggles to absorb the enormous flood of extra
molecules.
Continued production growth, coupled with a mild summer and
a slow start to the winter heating season in 2015, has pushed
the amount of gas in storage to a record level.
Front-month gas futures briefly slipped below $2 per million
British thermal units last month for the first time since April
2012, and before that since January 2002.
Continued increases in gas production have been entirely
attributable to output from the stacked Marcellus and Utica
shale formations in the northeastern section of the Appalachian
Basin.
Three states overlying the northeastern section of the basin
- Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia - have seen their
combined output rise 11-fold since the start of 2010 to more
than 600 billion cubic feet per month.
Production from the rest of the United States has generally
been flat over the last five years, with a total rise of just 7
percent.
As a result, tri-state production has risen from less than 3
percent of the national total at the start of 2010 to more than
24 percent.
NO SHALE OIL ANALOG
The superb production characteristics of the Marcellus and
Utica shales have transformed the gas industry and eclipsed
earlier shale plays such as Barnett and Haynesville.
But the Marcellus/Utica play is exceptional and it is not
obvious that there are any similar oil-rich shales which could
keep oil production growing despite the sharp drop in prices.
Possible shale oil candidates would be the Bakken play in
North Dakota, the Permian and Eagle Ford plays in Texas, and the
Niobrara in Colorado and Wyoming.
Producers in all four regions have cut drilling and
completion costs, increased efficiency, and boosted output per
well since the middle of 2014.
Even so, production has been slowly dropping in Eagle Ford
since March, Niobrara since April and Bakken since May,
according to the EIA.
The only region to defy the slump in prices has been the
Permian Basin, where output has continued to rise and is
forecast to hit 2 million barrels per day this month.
Permian production has grown by 250,000 barrels per day,
more than 15 percent, over the last 12 months, according to
estimates contained in the latest edition of the EIA's "Drilling
Productivity Report".
Pioneer Resources, one of the most aggressive shale
drillers during the slump, has called the Permian "the only
place to grow oil long-term" and said it might quit Eagle Ford
within the next five years to concentrate on Permian wells.
Like the Marcellus in western Pennsylvania, the Permian
Basin is a very old producing area, with vast resources that can
be accessed more effectively thanks to fracking.
The Permian has witnessed a sharp drop in the number of
active rigs, but slightly smaller proportionately than in the
Bakken or Eagle Ford plays.
But output increases have slowed markedly and at the moment
it seems unlikely it will match the exceptional performance of
the Marcellus.
Unlike natural gas production, oil output has already slowed
and turned down in response to the halving of prices since
mid-2014, and will continue to fall as long as prices remain
below about $60 per barrel.
