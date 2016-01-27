U.S. shale firms, struggling to profit with $30 oil, slash spending more

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Jan 27 Three major U.S. shale oil
companies have slashed their 2016 capital spending plans more
than expected in a bid to survive $30 a barrel oil prices, with
one of them saying prices would need to rise more than 20
percent just to turn a profit.
The cuts on Monday from Hess Corp, Continental
Resources and Noble Energy ranged from 40
percent to 66 percent. This marks the second straight year of
pullbacks by a trio of companies normally seen as among the most
resilient shale oil producers.
The cuts were steeper than expected. Analysts at Bernstein
Energy had forecast an average 2016 spending cut for the sector
of 38 percent.
The reductions show budgets may shrink more this year than
they did last year, when spending fell between 20 percent and 50
percent. Output at some companies may fall for the first time
ever.
"It's very rare to have spending decline two years in a
row," said Mike Breard, oil company analyst with Hodges Capital
Management in Dallas. "Any budget you see published now is going
to be much lower than last year."
But last year many operators managed to lift output as they
devised new ways to coax more oil from rock, a feat that seems
unlikely to be repeated.
In a sign that a reckoning has come, Continental admitted it
will pump about 10 percent less oil this year as it can no
longer afford or innovate and sell more oil at depressed prices.
The U.S. government projects domestic crude output to fall
by about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year
to around 8.5 million bpd.
Depressed spending typically means fewer drilling rigs. All
three companies said they would cut the number of rigs boring
new wells in U.S. shale oil fields across Texas, North Dakota
and elsewhere.
"If you cut your budget 60 percent, you may drill 40 percent
fewer wells and your production is going to drop a considerable
amount," said Breard.
Continental, North Dakota's second-largest oil producer,
said it would slash its 2016 capital budget by 66 percent. The
company made the risky move of getting rid of hedges in the fall
of 2014.
Led by billionaire wildcatter Harold Hamm, Continental plans
to spend $920 million this year, down from $2.7 billion in 2015.
Oklahoma City-based Continental said it will not become
profitable until oil prices return to $37 per barrel.
U.S. oil prices closed Tuesday at $31.45 per barrel.
Meanwhile, New York-based Hess plans to spend $2.4 billion
in 2016, down 40 percent from $4 billion last year.
Noble cut its quarterly dividend 44 percent and said it will
cut spending about 50 percent this year.
On the other end of the spectrum, Pioneer Natural Resources
, known for its aggressive hedging program, said this
month it would spend between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion this
year.
Though Pioneer will fund its 2016 budget in part from a $500
million asset sale, the modest increase from $2.2 billion in
2015 makes the company a relative outlier at a time when most
companies are trimming capex by amounts similar to last year's
drastic cutbacks.
