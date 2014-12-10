COLUMN-On shale's U.S. frontier, producers face fierce squeeze: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 10 If the U.S. shale boom is to slow
in response to the fall in oil prices, the impact will be felt
hardest in just five states.
Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Colorado
together account for almost 98 percent of the total rise in U.S.
oil output since the beginning of 2008.
Enormous output increases from Texas (2.2 million barrels
per day, b/d) and North Dakota (1.0 million b/d) dominate the
countrywide picture.
But Oklahoma, New Mexico and Colorado have collectively
contributed almost an extra half million barrels per day
compared with January 2008, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Output in the rest of the union has been broadly unchanged,
with small production increases from states such as Wyoming and
Kansas offset by declines from Alaska and California.
If shale growth is to slow to avoid potential oversupply in
2015, the slowdown must come from lower levels of drilling
activity and production growth in these five states.
There is no way to rebalance the oil market without slower
growth in output from the big two producers but the other three
must also plateau or fall (link.reuters.com/gek63w).
So far, there is no sign of a slowdown in drilling in the
frontier areas More than 380 rigs were operating in Oklahoma,
New Mexico and Colorado last week, the highest number since
2008, according to Baker Hughes, the oilfield services company.
But drilling on the frontier of the shale revolution, where
costs are relatively high and the quality of the shale is
variable and often poorly understood, is highly sensitive to
prices.
The last time prices crashed, in 2008/09, the number of
operating rigs fell by two-thirds within the space of 17 months,
from 430 in May 2008 to just 156 in October 2009.
If rigs are to be idled, at least 100-200 are likely to be
de-activated in these areas. For the moment, rigs will complete
existing work programmes, which have already been contracted,
but once current programmes have been completed the next round
are likely to be for far fewer wells.
SELECTIVE DEVELOPMENT
Shale producers are likely to pull back from high-risk,
high-cost plays to focus on areas where the geology is better
known, wells are more productive and costs are lower. On Monday,
ConocoPhillips illustrated precisely this strategy when
it announced its capital spending plans for 2015.
The company will cut its development drilling budget to $5
billion in 2045, from $6.5 billion in 2014. Conoco "will
continue to target the Eagle Ford and Bakken" but "will defer
significant investment in the emerging North American shale
plays, including the Permian, Niobrara, Montney and Duvernay,"
the company said in a press release.
The Permian Basin has long been a focus of the conventional
Texas oil industry, but is less mature as a shale play than
Eagle Ford. Niobrara is located mostly in Colorado with smaller
sections under Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska. Montney and
Duvernay are located in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and
British Columbia.
In a lower price environment, producers will be forced to
concentrate on the lowest-risk and/or lowest-cost plays, which
in practice means pulling back to the core parts of the Bakken
and Eagle Ford and slashing drilling programmes elsewhere.
For companies with lots of prime acreage at the heart of
these mainstream plays, the fall in prices will be painful but
should be survivable.
For rivals on the periphery of Eagle Ford and Bakken, or
with acreage in more frontier plays, the next year will be a
test of endurance. Some will almost certainly fail or be taken
over.
CAUGHT IN THE CROSS-FIRE
The plunge in oil prices is often portrayed as a
straightforward struggle for market share between U.S. shale
producers on the one hand and OPEC led by Saudi Arabia on the
other.
In practice, the battle is more complicated, and all sorts
of other relatively high-cost oil producers and projects now
find themselves caught in the cross-fire:
* Conventional projects in the North Sea, the Arctic and in
deepwater off the coasts of Latin America and Africa are all
under threat if construction has not already started.
* Megaprojects, those with capital budgets of more than $1
billion, are all now under review by the major international oil
companies.
* Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) schemes, oil sands
developments in Canada and unconventional plays such as
Argentina's Vaca Muerta all risk being postponed or scaled back
if low prices persist.
The shale revolution has been so disruptive for the industry
precisely because projects have erupted in the middle of the
cost curve.
Financial calculations have been scrambled for a broad range
of medium and high cost projects, which have costs overlapping
or higher than the shale formations. Many drillers have borrowed
heavily to finance their programmes and will struggle to
maintain the pace of investment and stay out of default.
North American shale producers themselves are not a
homogenous group. Breakeven prices for new wells are estimated
at anything from $40 to $80 per barrel or more, depending on the
play, and even the acreage within the play.
With prices now sitting squarely in the middle of this
range, shale producers face a fratricidal battle for survival
among themselves.
Plains Marketing, for example, was posting offers of around
$60 per barrel for Eagle Ford and West Texas crude on Tuesday,
$60 for Oklahoma Sweet, $60 for New Mexico, $50 for Colorado and
sub-$50 for North Dakota Sweet.
At these prices, the best acreage will remain just about
profitable, but more marginal acreage and plays are in trouble.
