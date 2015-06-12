UPDATE 1-Arctic drilling protesters dangle from Shell ship in Washington state

(Updates with protesters voluntarily climbing off the barge)
SEATTLE, June 12 Two activists protesting plans
by Royal Dutch Shell to resume drilling for oil in the
Arctic dangled for several hours on Friday from the anchor of
one of the company's vessels in Washington state before coming
down voluntarily, the Coast Guard said.
The women used camping gear and hammocks to attach
themselves to the massive chain on the barge in Bellingham,
Washington, north of Seattle, the activist group ShellNo said.
They dangled from the vessel, the American Trader, for about
five hours after climbing on the anchor chain in the early
morning, the Coast Guard said.
The women came down from their perch on their own accord and
were not arrested, police said.
Both are students at Western Washington University, KIRO-TV
reported.
Last month, activists chained themselves to a different
Shell vessel in Bellingham, the Arctic Challenger. That vessel,
an oil spill containment barge, pulled out of the port this week
and was the first of the Arctic drilling fleet headed to Alaska,
a Shell spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Protesters around Washington have staged ongoing
demonstrations over Shell's intention to resume drilling for
fossil fuel in the Arctic, one of the most environmentally
sensitive regions in the world, saying a spill would be
destructive to the ecosystem and extremely hard to clean up.
Shell maintains that it has a robust safety and cleanup plan
should a spill occur. Shell representatives did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The oil giant, which is still awaiting several federal
permits before it can return to the Beaufort and Chukchi seas
off Alaska, has said it was continuing to prepare a drilling rig
docked in Seattle for the trip north this summer.
The rig has been an epicenter of protests both on land and
water, with demonstrators attempting to block workers from
reaching the rig. Last month, hundreds of people in small boats
and kayaks surrounded the rig in the Port of Seattle.
ShellNo and other groups have vowed to form a flotilla to
try to stop the rig from leaving Seattle's Elliott Bay in coming
weeks.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and Eric Beech)