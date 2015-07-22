U.S. says Shell is not yet allowed to drill in Arctic oil zone

WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. Interior Department
on Wednesday granted Royal Dutch Shell its final two permits to
drill in the Arctic this summer, but said the company cannot
drill into the oil zone yet.
Shell must have emergency equipment called a capping stack
deployable before drilling into the oil zone in the Chukchi Sea
off Alaska, the government said. The company discovered weeks
ago that an icebreaker it is leasing, called the Fennica, that
holds the required capping stack had a gash in it.
It sent the ship to Portland, Oregon, for repairs. Fixing
the gash and the trip back to waters off northern Alaska could
take weeks.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)