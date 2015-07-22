UPDATE 2-U.S. says Shell is not yet allowed to drill in Arctic oil zone

(Adds comment from Shell, background)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. Interior Department
on Wednesday granted Royal Dutch Shell two final
permits to explore for crude in the Arctic this summer, but said
the company cannot drill into the oil zone until required
emergency equipment arrives in the region.
The department's Bureau of Safety and Environmental
Enforcement (BSEE) conditionally granted Shell permits for
exploration in the Chukchi Sea off Alaska, in a season which sea
ice limits from July until October.
But Shell must have emergency equipment to contain a
potential blown-out well deployable within 24 hours before
drilling into the oil zone, the office said. Shell discovered
weeks ago that the Fennica icebreaker that holds the required
equipment, called a capping stack, had a three-foot (1-meter)
gash in it.
"Without the required well control system in place, Shell
will not be allowed to drill into oil-bearing zones," BSEE
Director Brian Salemo said.
Shell last week sent the Fennica, which it is leasing, to
Portland, Oregon, for repairs. Fixing the gash
and sending it back could take weeks more.
Shell spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said the Fennica's "stay
in Portland will be determined by the time it takes to make a
safe, permanent repair." It is likely the icebreaker will return
to the Chukchi before the preliminary drilling reaches the oil
zone, expected sometime in August.
"Once we have determined the area is clear of sea ice,
support vessels are in place, and the Polar Pioneer (rig) is
safely anchored over the well site, drilling will begin," op de
Weegh said.
Shell has spent about $7 billion on Arctic exploration for
before producing any oil or gas. If it finds the region to be
rich in economically recoverable oil, production would not begin
for at least a decade.
Environmentalists have criticized Shell's drilling plans in
the Arctic, which is home to sensitive populations of whales,
walrus and polar bears.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Leslie Adler)