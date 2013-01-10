版本:
US lawmaker says Shell may have moved Alaska rig to avoid taxes

WASHINGTON Jan 10 Congressman Ed Markey said on Thursday that Royal Dutch Shell may have moved the Kulluck oil rig that ran aground off Alaska to avoid $6 million in taxes, disputing claims by the company that it moved the rig because of weather forecasts.

Markey, in a letter sent to Shell President Marvin Odum on Wednesday, said the decision to move the rig "may have been driven, in part, by a desire to avoid ... tax liability on the rig."

Markey's office said the congressman received information about Shell and taxes from the Alaska revenue department.

