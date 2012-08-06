Wisconsin shooting suspect discharged from US army in 1998 -sources

WASHINGTON Aug 6 The man suspected of shooting
and killing six people at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin was
discharged from the U.S. Army in 1998 for 'patterns of
misconduct,' including being drunk on duty, military sources
said on Monday.
Wade Michael Page, who served in the military for six years
but was never stationed overseas, was a psychological operations
specialist and Hawk Missile System repairman who was last
stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
In June 1998 he was disciplined for being drunk on duty and
had his rank reduced from sergeant to specialist. He was not
eligible to re-enlist, the sources said.