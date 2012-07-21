'Batman' Christian Bale horrified by Colorado shooting

LOS ANGELES, July 21 Actor Christian Bale, who
plays Batman in "The Dark Knight Rises," expressed horror and
grief for the victims of Friday's shooting spree that left 12
dead in a Colorado theater at a midnight showing of his new
movie.
"Words cannot express the horror that I feel," he said in a
statement released on Saturday by his spokeswoman, Jennifer
Allen. "I cannot begin to truly understand the pain and grief of
the victims and their loved ones, but my heart goes out to
them."
James Holmes, 24, is in police custody and accused of the
crime in which 58 others were injured. Holmes also is accused of
booby-trapping his apartment in the Denver suburb of Aurora,
Colorado, before the rampage.