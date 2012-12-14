UPDATE 1-Police dispute report that alleged Connecticut gunman's brother found dead

NEW YORK Dec 14 New Jersey police disputed a report on Friday that a brother of the suspected Connecticut school gunman was found dead in a home in Hoboken, New Jersey.

CNN had reported that authorities searched the New Jersey home following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut by a heavily armed gunman who opened fire on school children and staff.

Police Captain James Fitzsimmons said no dead body connected to the shooting had been found in Hoboken.

Among those shot and killed in Connecticut was the gunman's mother, a teacher at the Sandy Hook school, authorities said.