Obama spoke to Connecticut governor about shooting -W.House

HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett on immigration, stock buybacks and Jack Bogle

NEW YORK, Feb 25 Highlights from billionaire Warren Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders on Saturday: ON IMMIGRATION "One word sums up our country's achievements: miraculous. From a standing start 240 years ago - a span of time less than triple my days on earth - Americans have combined human ingenuity, a market system, a tide of talented and ambitious immigrants, and the rule of law to deliver abundance beyond any dreams of our forefathers. You need not b