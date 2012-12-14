版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 15日 星期六 02:34 BJT

Obama spoke to Connecticut governor about shooting -W.House

WASHINGTON Dec 14 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke to FBI Director Robert Mueller and Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy on Friday to get an update on the school shooting and to "express his condolences and concern" for the victims and their families, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐