公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 15日 星期六 02:51 BJT

Gunman in Connecticut school shooting found dead -police

NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 14 The gunman believed to have killed at least 27 people including 18 children, in a shooting at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, has been found dead inside the school building, state police officials said on Friday.

