TAKE-A-LOOK-Connecticut school shooting rampage

Authorities continue to investigate the Dec. 14 massacre in Connecticut in which
a heavily armed gunman entered an elementary school and shot children and
adults. The incident, resulting in 28 deaths including the gunman and his
mother, has prompted a fresh debate on U.S. gun control. For full coverage,
please double click on the codes in brackets:
 
 LATEST NEWS
> Conn. gunman had hundreds of rounds; Obama to console Newtown 
> Democrats vow push for gun control measures in US Congress    
> Connecticut survivors to attend school in neighboring town    
> Connecticut shooter carried hundreds of rounds -police        
> Church near Connecticut shooting evacuated after bomb threatž  
> Pope voices pain over "senseless violence" in Connecticut     

 EARLIER STORIES
> Gun control movement tries to shed vote-losing reputation     
> Children in Connecticut rampage, all 6 or 7, shot repeatedly  
> Connecticut massacre shatters way of life in quiet town       
> Some Democrats call for gun control after massacre            
> Obama urges solidarity as America mourns shooting victims     
> Slain Connecticut principal worked hard to promote school     
> Tales of heroism emerge from 'evil' school shooting           
> Young man returns to US elementary school as mass killer      
> Connecticut school couldn't have prevented shooting -experts  
> Iran, other countries horrified by Connecticut massacre       
> Gun rampage in Connecticut: 28 dead, with 20 school children  
> Tearful Obama calls for action after school shooting          
> Another school massacre pressures Obama on U.S. gun control   
 
 FACTBOXES
> FACTBOX-A profile of weapon used in Connecticut massacre      
> Identities of Connecticut shooting victims                    
> Major shooting incidents in the United States                 
> Worst shooting incidents globally                             
> U.S. shooting incidents in 2012

