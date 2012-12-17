UPDATE 2-Bomb threat adds alarm to grief at Connecticut church

By Michelle Conlin
NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 16 What began as a peaceful
and solemn remembrance for victims of the Connecticut shooting
massacre was shattered on Sunday by a telephoned bomb threat
that forced the evacuation of a Roman Catholic church, deepening
the distress of a town in mourning.
The Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church has been a
sanctuary for people disturbed by the tragedy in the heavily
Catholic town of Newtown, a wealthy suburb surrounded by wooded
hills some 80 miles (130 km) from New York City.
Eight of the funerals for the shooting victims have been
scheduled at Saint Rose.
On the direction of police, Monsignor Robert Weiss asked
people at the noon Mass service to quickly evacuate on Sunday,
two days after the shooting.
The woman sitting next to Gary Zigman collapsed into sobs.
"It was a weirdo add-on to an already horrific weekend,"
said Zigman, a parishioner whose three grown children attended
Sandy Hook, the elementary school where the shooting
occurred. "It was too much."
Outside, parishioners stood in the cold, surrounded by
journalists and police vehicles. Seven men from a SWAT team
emerged from an armored vehicle in fatigues and body armor,
carrying rifles and shields.
They searched the church and rectory, finding it was safe to
re-enter, though the building would remain closed for the rest
of the day, an officer at the scene said.
Police on Sunday also warned of threats and false
representations on social media sites, and said they were
investigating for possible criminal violations.
The church is about a mile (1.6 km) from the Sandy Hook
Elementary School, where 20 children and six adults were
massacred, after which the shooter then took his own life.
From 7 a.m. on, the Masses were all standing room only. The
pews were packed tight and the aisles were so thick with
mourners they were nearly impassable.
Parishioners occasionally broke into sobs.
Weiss said he has been meeting with families since the day
of the shooting, fielding many questions. "And," he said, "I
don't have any answers."