Police find solid evidence for motive in Connecticut shooting

BRIEF-Liberty Interactive reports Q4 and FY 2016 results
* Liberty Interactive Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
NEWTOWN, Conn. Dec 15 Connecticut police have uncovered "very good" evidence that should help determine why a gunman forced his way into an elementary school and slaughtered 20 children in one of the worst shooting rampages in U.S. history, an official said on Saturday.
Law enforcement authorities have turn up "some very good evidence in this investigation that our investigators will be able to use in, hopefully, painting the complete picture as to how, and more importantly why, this occurred," Connecticut State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance said at a news conference.
Police also confirmed in a statement that the woman found killed at second crime scene in Connecticut was a relative of the shooter.
* Liberty Interactive Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces issuance of us$300 million of 7.75% senior notes due 2021
* TCP Capital Corp announces 2016 financial results; board declares first quarter dividend of $0.36 per share