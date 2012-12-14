版本:
Obama to speak on Connecticut shooting at 3:15 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON Dec 14 President Barack Obama will deliver a statement at 3:15 p.m. EST (2015 GMT) on Friday about the deadly shooting rampage at an elementary school in Connecticut, the White House said.

Obama will speak to reporters in the White House briefing room.

