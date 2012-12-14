版本:
Tearful Obama calls for action after school shooting

WASHINGTON Dec 14 A tearful President Barack Obama expressed "overwhelming grief" on Friday for the victims of a shooting rampage at a Connecticut elementary school and called on Americans to set aside politics and "take meaningful action" to prevent more tragedies of this kind.

"Our hearts are broken today," Obama said, his voice breaking at times during a nationally televised appearance in the White House briefing room.

