UPDATE 1-Precautionary lockdown at elementary school in Newtown

By Edward Krudy
Dec 18 An elementary school in Newtown,
Connecticut, was put on lockdown on Tuesday, the first day back
at school for most of the town's children since a gunman killed
20 children and six adults in a shooting rampage at another
grade school in town.
As funerals continued for victims of last week's gun
massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, local media reported
that Head O'Meadow Elementary School was placed on lockdown for
reasons that authorities declined to discuss.
"All I can tell you is we've taken precautionary measures
for all persons involved," a Newtown Police dispatcher told
Reuters.
The lockdown came as educators and officials across the
country grappled with how to respond to the shooting and
wondered if there was any way to keep a rampaging gunman from
breaching school grounds.
Elsewhere, a phoned-in bomb threat forced the evacuation on
Tuesday of more than 800 students and staff at a junior high
school in the city of Idaho Falls in the eastern part of Idaho.
Idaho Falls police, using a bomb-sniffing dog, uncovered no
explosives at Taylorview Middle School during a two-hour search,
but school district officials canceled classes for 750 seventh
and eighth grade students and 85 faculty and staff members.
"We're taking every incident involving schools very
seriously and we plan to make any person who is threatening
children accountable," police spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen said.
News of the apparent hoax came one day after police in
Boise, Idaho, took a man into custody outside an elementary
school after receiving a report that he was suicidal and on his
way to his child's school.
And in Palm Springs, California, an 18-year-old man was
arrested on Tuesday after allegedly posting a threat against
Palm Springs High School using the Facebook account of a
15-year-old friend who attends the school, authorities said.
David Guadalupe Torres, 18, was charged with making criminal
threats, a felony, for posting a message on Monday night that
threatened to shoot students at the school, police said in a
statement.
The threat was reported to police on Monday by the parents
of the friend. When that student learned of the post and
confronted Torres, he admitted writing it as a joke, police
said.
Torres was being held on a $75,000 bond. A search of his
home did not recover any firearms, police said.
Police say 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed his mother, Nancy,
at her home on Friday before shooting his way into Sandy Hook
Elementary School and opening fire on students and teachers. He
shot himself to death following the rampage, authorities say.