Death toll after Connecticut shootings at 28 -police

Dec 14 A total of 28 people are dead after a shooting at a school in Connecticut and at a secondary scene nearby, state police said on Friday.

The toll includes 20 children and six adults, the gunman himself and an adult victim at the second scene in Connecticut, officials said.

