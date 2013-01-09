Defense declines to present case in pretrial hearing for accused Colorado gunman

CENTENNIAL, Colo. Jan 9 Defense lawyers
declined to present any evidence or call any witnesses on
Wednesday in the preliminary hearing for a former graduate
student charged with shooting 12 people to death and wounding 58
others in a Colorado movie theater last summer.
Daniel King, leading the defense team for the accused
gunman, James Holmes, told the judge after the prosecution had
rested that he had decided this week's proceeding was "not the
proper venue or time to put on a show or a truncated defense."
Holmes' lawyers, seen by legal experts as preparing for an
insanity defense, had indicated in recent court filings that
they intended to call two witnesses to testify about their
client's state of mind.