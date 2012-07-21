UPDATE 4-Police say U.S. shooting suspect got 'high volume' of deliveries

* Bomb squad used robot to disable explosive device
* Police say booby traps were 'set up to kill'
By Chris Francescani and Stephanie Simon and Mary Slosson
AURORA, Colo., July 21 The man accused in a
shooting rampage at a Denver- a rea premiere of the new "Batman"
film recei v ed a high volume of deliveries at work and home over
the past four months, police said, parcels they believe
contained ammunition and possibly bomb-making materials.
Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates revealed the shipments as
local and federal authorities worked to m ake s afe s uspect James
Holmes' apartment, wh ich was f ound to be b ooby-trapped with
sophisticated explosives following the massacre at a multiplex
theater several miles away.
Oates said residents of nearby buildings who were evacuated
would likely be allowed to return home on Saturday night.
"We've become aware that the suspect over the last four
months received a high volume of deliveries to both his work and
home addresses," Oates said at an afternoon press conference.
"This begins to explain how he got his hands on all the
magazines and ammunition, " Oates said. "We also think it begins
to explain some of the materials he had in his apartment."
A gunman armed with an assault rifle, a shotgun and a pistol
and wearing a full suit of tactical body armor, a helmet and a
gas mask set off two smoke bombs before opening fire in the dark
theater early on Friday morning, killing 12 people and injuring
58 others.
Officers who arrived at the scene within 90 seconds of the
first emergency calls quickly took Holmes into custody in a
parking lot behind the cinema, where he surrendered without a
fight, Oates said.
Holmes, a graduate student who authorities said had dyed his
hair red and called himself "the Joker" in a reference to
Batman's comic-book nemesis, was due to make an initial court
appearance on Monday.
Authorities used a remote-controlled robot and controlled
detonation on Saturday as they began to neutralize what they
said were a series of booby traps in Holmes' apartment.
The bomb squad used a robot to place a tube -- known as a
"water shot" -- near an explosive device in the apartment. The
water shot was then detonated to disable the explosive.
Photos of the apartment, taken by a camera raised up to the
third-floor window, showed jars of ammunition on the floor and
"things that look like mortar rounds," Oates said.
There were also bottles filled with an unknown liquid and
what appeared to be trip wires laid out across the apartment, he
said.
Aurora Police spokeswoman Sergeant Cassidee Carlson said the
device had clearly been "set up to kill."
"We have been successful in disabling a second triggering
device," she said. "Although not certain, we are hopeful we have
eliminated the remaining major threats. We will not know this
until we enter the apartment."
FIVE VICTIMS STILL CRITICAL
Police evacuated five nearby buildings and created a
perimeter of several blocks around Holmes' apartment, the
top-floor unit of a three-story red brick building in a run-down
section of Aurora.
Of the 58 people wounded in the shooting, hospital officials
said some patients had sustained serious head injuries and chest
injuries.
The University of Colorado Hospital, which treated 23
victims of the shooting, said 10 people had been released and
five remained in critical condition.
The Medical Center of Aurora said of its seven patients --
ranging in age from 16 to 31 -- four remained in the intensive
care unit and three other patients are on the main trauma floor.
"The initial adrenalin rush of having something like this
happen, both for the families and the patients themselves, is
starting to wear off," said Dr. Bob Snyder, a trauma surgeon at
the Medical Center of Aurora. "There is going to be some
realization that there are going to be some serious, long-term
issues that people are going to have to deal with."
A memorial of flowers, candles and stuffed animals has been
set up at the Aurora shopping mall where the shooting rampage
took place. A handwritten sign read: "7/20 gone not forgotten."
President Barack Obama called the shootings a reminder that
life is fragile and promised that the federal government stood
ready to do all it could to seek justice for the "heinous
crime."
"Even as we come to learn how this happened and who's
responsible, we may never understand what leads anyone to
terrorize their fellow human beings," Obama said in his weekly
radio and Internet address, which was broadcast on Saturday.
Witnesses at the movie theater told of a horrific scene,
with dazed victims bleeding from bullet wounds, spitting up
blood and crying for help. Among those taken to hospitals as a
precaution was a baby boy just a few months old.
"I slipped on some blood and landed on a lady. I shook her
and said, 'We need to go; get up,' and there was no response, so
I presumed she was dead," said Tanner Coon, 17.
The suspect may have blended in with other moviegoers who
wore costumes as heroes and villains, and some witnesses said
they believed at first that his appearance was a theatrical
enhancement to the film.
The shooting evoked memories of the 1999 massacre at
Columbine High School in Littleton, 17 miles (27 km) from
Aurora, where two students opened fire and killed 12 students
and a teacher.
The gunman was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, a 12-gauge
shotgun and a Glock .40-caliber handgun, Oates said. Police
found an additional Glock .40-caliber handgun in his car, parked
just outside the theater's rear emergency exit, he said.
Holmes had purchased the weapons legally at three area gun
stores in the last 60 days and bought 6,000 rounds of ammunition
online, including a 100-round drum magazine for an assault
rifle, Oates said.