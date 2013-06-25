UPDATE 2-Accused Colorado theater gunman gets more time for mental exam

By Keith Coffman
CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 25 State psychiatrists
evaluating the mental health of accused Colorado theater gunman
James Holmes, charged with killing 12 moviegoers last summer,
will get more time to complete their examination, the judge in
the murder case ruled on Tuesday.
"I don't think I have a whole lot of choice," Arapahoe
County District Judge Carlos Samour Jr. said during a hearing
called after the head of the Colorado Mental Health Institute
requested six extra weeks to complete a court-ordered exam of
the defendant.
But Samour said he was inclined to stick with his original
trial start date of February 2014 and to compress the calendar
of pretrial motions and hearings to stay on schedule. He ordered
lawyers for both sides to review his proposed calendar revisions
and let him know whether they had any objections.
Holmes, 25, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree
murder and attempted murder stemming from a deadly shooting
spree in a suburban Denver multiplex last July during a midnight
screening of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises."
The rampage killed 12 moviegoers and wounded 58 others.
Holmes has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity,
requiring him under state law to submit to an in-depth battery
of psychiatric assessments before trial.
Prosecutors have said they would seek the death penalty for
the defendant, a California native and onetime neuroscience
doctoral student, if he is convicted.
Citing the "extraordinary amount of documentation" in the
case, mental health institute superintendent William May told
the judge in a letter that doctors would need until
mid-September to finish examining Holmes and to prepare a
report.
The judge had originally imposed a July 31 deadline for
completing the psychiatric evaluation and had set the month of
August aside for hearings on dozens of pretrial pleadings, many
of them dealing with the sanity exam. Those motions will now
have to be heard later in the year.
HOLMES TRIMMED, IMPASSIVE
For his latest appearance in court, Holmes had his hair cut
short and his shaggy beard trimmed, but as usual, he sat
impassively during the 30-minute proceeding.
The judge was expected to post details of his revised
pretrial schedule later in the day.
Separately, Samour took time to review the case of a New
York-based Fox News journalist, Jana Winter, who is fighting
efforts to force her to reveal sources she used in a story about
the Holmes investigation five days after the massacre.
Citing confidential law enforcement officials, Winter
reported that Holmes sent a notebook to his psychiatrist,
detailing his plans to commit mass murder. Holmes' public
defenders subpoenaed Winter demanding that she name the sources,
who they claim violated a gag order imposed in the case.
Winter, who is contesting the subpoenas in both New York and
Colorado courts, says she is protected by journalist shield
laws.
Her lawyers filed a motion last week asking Samour to allow
them access to the notebook, which the judge has already ordered
turned over to the government.
Both government and defense lawyers objected to sharing the
notebook with lawyers for the reporter. As prosecutor Rich Orman
asserted in court, "We'd be giving it to Fox News," a unit of
News Corp.
The judge did not make a ruling, and Winter is due back in
court in Colorado on Sept. 30.