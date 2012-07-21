UPDATE 16-Gunman kills 12 in rampage at 'Batman' premiere in Colorado

* Suspect, a 24-year-old medical student, in custody
* Officials say suspect booby-trapped his apartment
* Police increase presence at New York screenings
* U.S. military personnel among the victims
By Keith Coffman and Stephanie Simon and Mary Slosson
AURORA, Colo., July 20 A gunman wearing a full
suit of tactical body armor, a helmet and a gas mask opened fire
at a packed midnight showing of the new "Batman" film in a
Denver suburb on Friday, killing 12 people after setting off two
smoke bombs in the dark theater.
Armed with an assault rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, the
black-clad gunman wounded 58 others in the shooting rampage at a
showing of "The Dark Knight Rises" at a mall in Aurora, turning
the movie screening into a chaotic scene of dead or bleeding
victims, horrified screams and pleas for help, witnesses said.
Police said 30 people remained hospitalized on Friday
evening, 11 of them in critical condition.
Officers who arrived on scene within 90 seconds of the first
emergency calls quickly took suspect James Eagan Holmes, 24,
into custody in a parking lot behind the cinema, where he
surrendered without a fight, Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said.
Holmes, a graduate student who authorities said had his hair
dyed red and called himself "the Joker" in a reference to
Batman's comic-book nemesis, was due to make an initial court
appearance on Monday.
Police declined to say what, if anything, Holmes said to
them following his arrest. During an emotional press conference,
Oates would not comment on possible motives for the massacre
that stunned the community and the nation.
Authorities were unable to enter Holmes' apartment on
Friday, saying he had booby-trapped it with what appeared to be
sophisticated explosives. Police evacuated five nearby buildings
and created a perimeter of several blocks and said they planned
to detonate the suspected explosives with a robot on Saturday.
Meanwhile, police used dogs to search three buildings in a
research complex at Anschutz Medical Campus at the University of
Colorado at Denver where Holmes had worked. A university
spokeswoman said nothing suspicious was found.
Witnesses at the movie theater told of a horrific scene,
with dazed victims bleeding from bullet wounds, spitting up
blood and crying for help. Among those taken to hospitals as a
precaution was a baby boy just a few months old.
"I slipped on some blood and landed on a lady. I shook her
and said, 'We need to go; get up,' and there was no response, so
I presumed she was dead," said Tanner Coon, 17.
FUZZY PORTRAIT OF SUSPECT
Confusion reigned as shooting broke out during an action
scene in the summer blockbuster. The suspect may have blended in
with other moviegoers who wore costumes as heroes and villains,
and some witnesses said they believed at first that his
appearance was a theatrical enhancement to the film.
"It was just straight chaos," said Jennifer Seeger, 25.
"Everybody was starting to scream and run at that point. He went
straight from here to here with a gun in my face at that point.
That rifle was in my face and I honestly didn't know what to
think."
The shooting evoked memories of the 1999 massacre at
Columbine High School in Littleton, 17 miles (27 km) from
Aurora, where two students opened fire and killed 12 students
and a teacher.
It also resonated in the U.S. presidential race. Both
President Barack Obama and his Republican rival, Mitt Romney,
toned down their campaigns, pulled their ads from Colorado and
dedicated their scheduled events to the victims.
"My daughters go to the movies," Obama told supporters at a
campaign event in Fort Myers, Florida. "What if Malia and Sasha
had been at the theater as so many kids do each day?"
The gunman was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, a 12-gauge
shotgun and a Glock .40-caliber handgun, Oates said. Police
found an additional Glock .40-caliber handgun in his car, parked
just outside the theater's rear emergency exit, Oates said.
He was dressed entirely in black with a gas mask, ballistic
helmet, tactical ballistic vest, throat guard, leggings and
crotch guard, Oates said, adding that Holmes had purchased the
weapons legally at three area gun stores in the last 60 days and
had bought 6,000 rounds of ammunition.
A law enforcement official who asked to remain anonymous
said the suspect had purchased a ticket, entered the theater and
propped open the emergency exit while he slipped out to "gear
up" and return armed.
The portrait of Holmes that emerged in the hours following
the shooting remained fuzzy, with only a speeding ticket on his
record and nothing to suggest he was capable of an outburst of
gun violence.
'SOCIALLY AWKWARD'
He grew up in a middle-class San Diego neighborhood and
earned a degree in neuroscience from the University of
California at Riverside before seeking his graduate degree from
the University of Colorado.
People who knew him described him as kind toward children
but said he had trouble finding work.
Holmes was described as bright but was in the process of
dropping out of his graduate program at the time of the
shooting, according to the university.
Billy Kromka, a pre-med student at the University of
Colorado at Boulder who served as a research assistant alongside
Holmes for several months last year, said he was astonished at
the news.
"He basically was socially awkward but not to the degree
that would warrant suspicion of mass murder or any atrocity of
this magnitude," Kromka, 19, said. "I did not see any behavior
he exhibited that indicated he would be capable of an atrocity
of a magnitude like this."
Kromka said Holmes never talked politics or became animated
about any particular subject, but appeared to be influenced by
movies and the media and played online role-playing video games.
But New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly said he "clearly
looks like a deranged individual."
"He had his hair painted red. He said he was The Joker,
obviously the enemy of Batman," Kelly told reporters, referring
to a character in the Batman comic and cinematic universe known
for committing acts of random, chaotic violence.
'GONE NOT FORGOTTEN'
Holmes' family issued a statement of sympathy for the
victims, saying, "Our heart goes out" to their loved ones, while
they also asked for privacy from the media while they "process
this information."
Meanwhile, as darkness fell across Denver, a row of prayer
candles and a dozen or so bouquets of flowers were clustered
under a single hand-written sign that read: "7/20 gone not
forgotten."
The theater remained cordoned off with police vehicles
lining the perimeter, and Oates said officers would be on hand
for future showings of "The Dark Knight Rises" in the city.
In New York, police pledged to deploy officers at all 40
theaters where the film was playing, partly as a precaution
against "copycats." Los Angeles police said they would increase
patrols at screenings of the film.
The Paris movie premiere was cancelled on Friday, event
organizers said. Director Christopher Nolan
called the shooting an "unbearably savage" event for which he
expressed "profound sorrow" to the victims and their families.
Time Warner-owned Warner Bros, the studio behind the
film, faced the prospect of seeing the blockbuster sink at the
box offices even as the film got off to a strong start across
the United States and Canada.
The film, with a budget of $250 million, opened on 4,404
screens, the second-widest release ever behind "Twilight:
Eclipse," and industry analysts had said it stood a good chance
of matching or beating the opening weekend box office record of
$207 million set by Disney's "Avengers" in May.