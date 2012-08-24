Empire State Building shooter named, was disgruntled ex-worker

NEW YORK Aug 24 The man who police say opened
fire near New York's Empire State Building on Friday was
identified as Jeffrey Johnson, a disgruntled former worker of a
nearby women's fashion accessories designer, New York officials
said.
Johnson, 53, previously had lost his job at Hazan Import
Corp, New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said at a
news conference near the scene in New York's midtown Manhattan.
Johnson and another person were killed and eight people were
wounded.
All of the injured victims are expected to survive, New York
City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said at the press conference.