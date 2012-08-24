CORRECTED-New York gunman described as quiet, friendly Upper East Side neighbor

(Corrects last paragraph to sister-in-law instead of sister)
* "The nicest guy"
* Neighbors says he doted on his cats
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Aug 24 Neighbors of Jeffrey Johnson
assumed the man who greeted them as he left home in a suit each
morning was on his way to work -- until Friday when police say
he started a gunfight near the Empire State Building that left
him and a former co-worker dead.
It turns out Johnson, 58, was not headed off to a job all
those mornings. He had lost his position as an accessories
designer a year ago, police said.
He returned with a loaded .45-caliber handgun on Friday to
his old workplace, Hazan Imports on West 33rd Street, across the
street from the Empire Street Building.
About 9 a.m., he shot and killed a 41-year-old former Hazan
colleague before being killed by police, officials said. Eight
bystanders were wounded on the sidewalk that was filled with
commuters, office workers and tourists outside the 102-story
landmark, once the world's tallest building.
Johnson's neighbors on Manhattan's Upper East Side were left
wondering how the gunman could be the same quiet apartment
resident who doted on his cats and petted his neighbor's dog.
"He wore the same suit every day," said Gisella Casella, a
school crossing guard who lived in the same apartment building
as Johnson on East 82nd Street.
"I would only see him in the morning. I thought he went off
to work," she said.
The building superintendent said Johnson walked by every
morning, including Friday, to pick up breakfast at a nearby
McDonald's.
"He says, 'Hi Bill,' and keeps going," said the
superintendent, Guillermo Suarez, who is known as "Bill" along
the quiet block of residential apartments.
"It was the same routine every day, only he didn't come
back to the building," Suarez said on Friday.
Casella described Johnson as "the nicest guy" who talked
about his two cats and was kind to her dog, Buddy.
"Nothing seemed to bother him," she said. "I think he
snapped."
A slight man with brownish hair, Johnson lived in the
building about 18 months, according to the superintendent, who
said he doubted few neighbors knew Johnson well.
"Everybody is young people. They get up, go to work, come
back late at night," he said. "So if you are talking about
somebody getting to know him, I doubt it very much."
The incident followed a shooting spree on July 20 in Aurora,
Colorado, where a gunman killed 12 people and wounded 58 in a
movie theater. On Aug. 5, a gunman killed six people and
critically wounded three others at a Sikh temple outside
Milwaukee before being shot to death by police.
"It's just crazy," said Auselis Rosario, whose sister-in-law
Madia Rosario was shot in the leg outside the Empire State
Building in Friday's shooting. "You get up, you go to work. You
may not come home that night."
(Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Peter Cooney)