UPDATE 1-NY gunman described as quiet, friendly neighbor

By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Aug 24 Neighbors of Jeffrey Johnson
assumed the man who greeted them as he left home in a suit each
morning was on his way to work -- until Friday when police say
he started a gunfight near the Empire State Building that left
him and a former co-worker dead.
It turns out that Johnson, 58, had not been heading off all
those mornings to his job as an accessories designer at Hazan
Imports. He lost that position a year ago, police said.
On Friday, armed with a loaded .45-caliber handgun, he
returned to his old workplace on West 33rd Street near the
Empire Street Building.
At about 9 a.m., he shot and killed a 41-year-old Steve
Ercolino, a former Hazan colleague, before being killed by
police, officials said. Eight bystanders were wounded in the
hail of bullets.
Johnson's neighbors on Manhattan's Upper East Side were left
wondering how the gunman could be the same quiet apartment
resident who doted on his cats and was kind to his neighbor's
dog.
"He wore the same suit every day," said Gisella Casella, a
school crossing guard who lives in the same apartment building
as Johnson on East 82nd Street.
"I would only see him in the morning. I thought he went off
to work," she said.
The building superintendent said Johnson passed him every
day between 7:30 and 8:30 in the morning on his way to a nearby
McDonald's. "He says, 'Hi Bill,' and keeps going," said the
superintendent, Guillermo Suarez, who is known as "Bill" along
the quiet block of residential apartments.
"It was the same routine every day, only he didn't come back
to the building," Suarez said, meaning today. "That was the only
difference."
Casella described Johnson as "the nicest guy" who talked
about his two cats and played with her dog, Buddy.
"Nothing seemed to bother him," she said. "He loved animals.
I thought he was the sweetest guy.
"I think he snapped."
A website called St. Jolly's Art is registered to Johnson
and features illustrations that bear his signature. Many are
fantasy scenes featuring pirate ships, classic cars, stylized
motorcycles and shapely women. The drawings could be ordered
printed on T-shirts, cards and mugs.
One illustration shows a detailed drawing of a military
fighter plane, and in the caption Johnson wrote how he decided
on that model over another. "I'm a sensible man," he wrote in
the caption.
A slight man with brownish hair, Johnson lived in the
building about 18 months, according to the superintendent, who
said he doubted many neighbors knew Johnson well.
"Everybody is young people. They get up, go to work, come
back late at night," he said. "So if you are talking about
somebody getting to know him, I doubt it very much."
Ashley Halverson, who moved out of the building in April,
recalled like other residents that Johnson was "quiet and
reserved" and always wore a suit. "I didn't really talk to him
very much. Just said hello and goodbye."