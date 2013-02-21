UPDATE 2-Three die in shootout, fiery crash on Las Vegas strip

By Tim Pratt
LAS VEGAS Feb 21 Three people died on the Las
Vegas strip early on Thursday when gunmen in a Range Rover sport
utility vehicle opened fire on a Maserati, killing the driver
and touching off a fiery multi-car crash.
The driver of the Maserati was slain in the pre-dawn
shooting, and his car collided with a taxi carrying two people,
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Officer Jose Hernandez
said.
The cab exploded into flames in the intersection of Las
Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road in front of several casino
resorts, killing the driver and a passenger.
"They were trapped inside the taxi and tragically both lost
their lives," Hernandez said.
The gunfire and collision in the busy intersection near the
Bellagio and Caesar's Palace hotels triggered another crash
involving four other vehicles that left at least four people
injured, Hernandez said.
"There was a loud bang and I hear two other booms. I looked
out my window at Caesars Palace ... and could see the fireball,"
witness John Lamb was quoted as saying on the news website of
Las Vegas KLAS-TV's 8News Now.
Hernandez said investigators had not yet established a
motive for the shooting or determined how many occupants of the
Range Rover had opened fire on the Maserati.
The Range Rover sped from the scene. Hernandez said police
had no leads on the suspects or their vehicle and were asking
for help from the public. The intersection was expected to
remain closed for much of Thursday due to the investigation.
An injured passenger in the Maserati and three people hurt
in the crashes were taken to University Medical Center.
A hospital spokeswoman said three of the people had been
treated and released. She declined to provide information about
the fourth person.
The incident occurred not far from where rapper Tupac Shakur
was shot in September 1996 while riding in a BMW being driven by
Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight.
Shakur, 25, was hit by gunfire from at least one assailant
in a Cadillac while sitting in Knight's car at the intersection
of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane and died six days later at
University Medical Center. The crime remains unsolved.